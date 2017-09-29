Technology

Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Collaborates With Pinewood Forrest To Deliver Fiber Connectivity

Ruchi Comment(0)

Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) closed at $37.82 losing 1.84% in yesterday’s trading session. This company will soon be partnering with Pinewood Forrest to give 10-gigabit service to businesses and 1-gigabit speed internet to residents. The online experience that will come along with the technology is expected to play a huge role towards helping users perform high-bandwidth activities with speed.

Every homeowner in Pinewood Forrest will be entitled to the enjoyment of Comcast’s X1 and gigabit-speed Internet service. X1 happens to be the simplest way for each of them to access entertainment on their screens.

The Xfinity Digital Starter tier comprises of a complimentary set top box, the Xfinity Stream app and about 140 channels. It is pretty easy for the users in one home to stream movies, download files, play games and surf the web simultaneously. Each and every resident is at the moment looking forward to obtaining a Gig and TV service for a year. Currently, Comcast provides gigabit-speed Internet across its service footprint in the greater Atlanta.

Pinewood Forrest was envisioned as a community for artisans, storytellers and creatives. Upon completion, it will serve as a home to over 3,000 residents. Also, almost 3,500 professionals working on the Pinewood Atlanta Studios campus will be able to access it.

Pinewood Forrest’s Builders Guild will be entrusted with the provision of the complementary service. The Builders Guild is made up of about four local builders, each possessing an in-depth understanding of Pinewood Forrest’s vision.

Comcast has promised that it will be providing up to 10-gigabit speeds to shops, businesses and restaurants within Pinewood Forrest. On top of that, the community’s 118 acres of green space is set to be connected through XFINITY WiFi service.

Asides from that, most of the business customers at Pinewood Forrest have revealed their intention to leverage on the cloud-based solutions and the ultra-fast Internet connectivity to achieve their goals.

The President of Pinewood Forrest, Rob Parker opined, “In today’s digital world, connectivity and speed are crucial, and even more so to our community of movie studio professionals.”

Ruchi

Related Articles

Apple Inc's
Technology

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Introduces A New Patent For iPhone 8 Home Button

Ruchi

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) will be celebrating its 10th anniversary in style.  Rumor has it is that it is pursuing a new patent which will involve the replacement of iPhone’s current physical Home Button.  The patent was first filed in 2014, which means that the Cupertino giant has by all means been perfecting it. Notably, there […]

Apple Inc.
Technology

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) To Double The Size Of Its Manhattan Retail Store In New York

Ruchi

When it comes to retail stores, there is no bigger store for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) then the Manhattan store, which is located in New York City. Which, may be the reason why reports are coming in that Apple is planning to double the size of this store. Allegedly, the reason why Apple did not do […]

Alphabet Inc
Technology

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Waymo Files A Motion To Have Uber Blocked From Exploiting Technology

Ruchi

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Waymo has filed for an injunction motion against Uber in a bid to prevent the online ride-hailing firm from making use of what Google’s autonomous car unit alleges to be stolen trade secrets. This comes after Waymo earlier filed a lawsuit alleging theft of trade secrets and patent infringement against Uber and […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *