The stock of QUALCOMM, Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) closed at $51.55 gaining 0.82% in yesterday’s trading session. The leading wireless chipset manufacturer through its subsidiary – Qualcomm Technologies, Inc has already made the required preparations.

It will soon be integrating its new imaging technology and fast connectivity to the ASUS ZenFone 4 family of smartphones. That will of course be with its diverse Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Mobile Platforms. Most probably, the ASUS ZenFone 4 series of smartphones might just turn out to be the first commercial smartphone to feature 802.11ad multi-gigabit Wi-Fi technologies and Gigabit LTE. It is expected to deliver ultra-fast virtually seamless gigabit connectivity on the go as well as indoors.

The Snapdragon X16 Gigabit LTE modem is integrated into the Snapdragon 835 Mobile Platform and it thus enables the ZenFone 4 Pro to download faster. That takes speeds of about 4G LTE with Qualcomm TruSignal dual-antenna technology backed up by a superior signal quality.

Qualcomm Technologies’ 11ad Wi-Fi makes it possible for the various users to move ahead and download as well as share 4k videos in the shortest time possible. Asides from that, it also enables them to enjoy a super-fast access to various cloud services.

Asides from that, the gigabit connectivity, the Asus ZenFone 4 Pro also stands to benefit quite much from the integrated Qualcomm Spectra 180 Image Signal Processor (“ISP”).It is thus able to offer features of the most recent generation of Qualcomm Adreno 540 Graphics Processing Unit (“GPU”) and the dual 14-bit image signal processing.

Experts purport that the feature will move quite a long way towards enhancing the gadget’s imaging experience. The different users will thus be able to enjoy a 360-degree immersive visual capture experience.

The company’s spokesperson opined, “Qualcomm Technologies’ Snapdragon Mobile Platforms will support the ZenFone 4 and ZenFone 4 Selfie series. The latest Snapdragon 630 Mobile Platform allows the ASUS ZenFone 4 deliver fast, energy efficient performance with extended battery life.”

The one unique attribute about Qualcomm’s Snapdragon processors is the fact that they are widely known for their Internet of Things (“IoT”) applications.