Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Plans To Hire Thousands Of People In One Day

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is planning to unveil thousands of job opportunities to people in just one day. The company announced its plans recently as it prepares to hold a huge job fair in the coming week at almost all its warehouses across the US. Amazon will be launching the job fairs next week and it intends to recruit at least 50,000 and the majority of these positions will be offered on a full-time basis.

With more than 80,000 robots operating in 25 fulfillment centers worldwide, Amazon is still finding hard to progress without the human warehouse labor. People who will be hired on the spot will perform various tasks including packaging and sorting boxes and assisting in shipping them to designated customers across the globe.

About three-quarters of 50,000 jobs will be offered on a full-time basis and most of these jobs are basically meant to fulfill the goal that Amazon announced earlier in the year that it’s further hiring 100,000 full-time employees by mid-2017. The hiring binge is another signal of the digital company’s extensive growth in the times when most traditional retailers are closing businesses and cutting down its workforce.

In most of Amazon’s distribution centers, the tasks are increasingly automated operations. However, the robots have not abolished the dire need to hire human employees. Some industry analysts also suggest that there is a stiff competition for the human workforce. Currently, Amazon has over 90,000 full-time workers in major fulfillment centers and the firm is further expecting to add 40,000 on that number before the end of the year.

The salary scales vary depending on the region but a close source reveals that a full-time employee at Baltimore warehouse center is paid from $13 to $14 per hour while the same position at Tampa commences at $11 per hour.

The job fair is another way for Amazon to close in workers before they commence the hectic holiday shopping season whereby other companies will be looking forward to hiring seasonal workers. Currently, most retailers are facing a stiff job market with the country’s unemployment rate at 4.4%.