In order to increase adoption of Thunderbolt 3, Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has announced that it is integrating the technology into its processors. Consequently, makers of personal computers will now have access to the technology without having to incur royalty fees. Currently, PC manufacturers have to purchase a Thunderbolt chip separately.

One of the advantages of Thunderbolt is that at 40 Gbps, it allows for high speeds in data transfer compared to technologies such as USB which enjoys a maximum speed of 10 Gbps. Some of the tasks that Thunderbolt is particularly good at includes being useful when multiple 4K monitors are in use. It also comes in handy when you require to transform a laptop into a powerful gaming machine by pulling an external video card.

File transfer

When transferring huge files especially video to an external hard drive, Thunderbolt does the job fast and perfectly. And with the increasing adoption of virtual reality, Thunderbolt can help speed things up if the VR headset requires that its video be updated instantly.

Following the announcement Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) and Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were among the companies that applauded the move.

“We applaud Intel’s efforts to integrate Thunderbolt technology into its CPUs and open it up to the rest of the industry,” the hardware engineering senior vice president for Apple, Dan Riccio, said in a statement.

Windows 10 Creators Update

With the recent Windows 10 Creators Update, Microsoft improved its support for Thunderbolt. According to the Redmond, Washington-based software giant’s strategy and ecosystems general manager, Roanne Sones, there will be improved support in future versions of Windows.

Besides integrating the Thunderbolt technology into its chips, Intel also plans to license the technology at no cost to other manufacturers. This will ensure that it is no longer a monopoly with regards to Thunderbolt technology and this could see other chipmakers such as Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) systems develop products that support the specification. In the end this will benefit the end consumers as it will mean devices that are powered by Thunderbolt such as docking stations, monitors and external drives will become cheaper.

On Wednesday shares of Intel Corporation rose by 0.73% to close the day at $36.12.