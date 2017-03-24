Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has entered into a deal with Toyota Motor Corp (ADR) (NYSE:TM) in which the world’s biggest software maker will license the technology it has developed for internet-connected vehicles to the Japanese auto giant. This is the first deal of its kind that the Redmond, Washington-based tech giant has made with a car […]
Baidu Inc (ADR) (NASDAQ:BIDU) AI Expert Resigns Just When The Company Was Trying To Recover From Revenue Losses
Baidu Inc (ADR) (NASDAQ:BIDU) chief scientist, Andrew Ng, has announced that he is resigning from the Chinese Search Engine Company. Ng leaves Baidu but still pursuing AI Ng has been serving at Baidu for three years, leading the company in artificial intelligence as well as augment reality studies. He reported his resignation through a blog […]
Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Has Limited The Customization Experience For New Apple Watch Buyers
Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has seen to it that new Apple Watch buyers are forced to purchase the band as a separate accessory. Apple decreased the options available to customers Initially Apple Watch Series 2 came as a complete package with different colors to choose from for the bands. There was rose gold, midnight woven and […]
Moneygram International Inc (NASDAQ:MGI) Offers To Give Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Cofidential Information Over Likely Bid
Moneygram International Inc (NASDAQ:MGI) has announced that it is willing to give Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) its confidential information after Euronet offered $1 billion acquisition price. Negotiations between Euronet and MoneyGram MoneyGram is considering the Euronet offer of $15.20 per share which was launched last week. It is expected that it could lead to a […]
Baidu Inc (ADR) (NASDAQ:BIDU) To Invest In NextEV As It Seeks To Diversify Beyond Advertising
Baidu Inc (ADR) (NASDAQ:BIDU) has made an investment of approximately $100 million in NextEV, a Chinese firm that makes upmarket electric cars. Neither Baidu nor NextEV could confirm the figure even as some media reports in China said the search firm had invested $600 million.The development comes as the Chinese online search giant […]
Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Moves To Expand AMP Use And Features As Popularity Grows
The adoption Google’s Accelerated Mobile Pages is increasing across the globe two years after it was launched. Initially, it was aimed at publishers in the mainstream media such as The Huffington Post, but the service has now grown to incorporate non-media websites and even beyond Google’s domestic market of the United States. During the recently […]
Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Google’s Space Balloon Crashes On A Remote Field In Tolima, Colombia
The giant inflatable device that fell from the sky in the village of Luisa Garcia, in San Luis, Tolima, Colombia was not a UFO as it was initially suspected. It turned out to be an internet drone that was part of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Google’s Project Loon. The strange machine was found crumpled in a […]
Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Unveils A Payment-Enabled Pair Of Sunglasses
Visa Inc (NYSE:V) is working on a project, which if successful, will take away the need for carrying a wallet along whenever we are going shopping. The credit card company has disclosed a wearable, which is a payment-enabled sunglasses prototype. The pair of sunglasses made by a local Australian brand called Local Supply was revealed […]
Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Unveils Its Highly Anticipated Delivery Drones
For the very first time, the public was able to have a close view of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)’s new air delivery drone. The upgraded and highly anticipated drone was unveiled at this year’s SXSW conference in Austin, Texas, an event that witnessed thousands of attendees. The strictly see-not-fly Prime Air delivery drones display was under […]
Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Waymo Files A Motion To Have Uber Blocked From Exploiting Technology
Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Waymo has filed for an injunction motion against Uber in a bid to prevent the online ride-hailing firm from making use of what Google’s autonomous car unit alleges to be stolen trade secrets. This comes after Waymo earlier filed a lawsuit alleging theft of trade secrets and patent infringement against Uber and […]