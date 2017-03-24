Technology

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) To License Its Technology For Connected Cars To Toyota Motor Corp (ADR) (NYSE:TM)

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has entered into a deal with Toyota Motor Corp (ADR) (NYSE:TM) in which the world’s biggest software maker will license the technology it has developed for internet-connected vehicles to the Japanese auto giant. This is the first deal of its kind that the Redmond, Washington-based tech giant has made with a car […]

Baidu Inc
Technology

Baidu Inc (ADR) (NASDAQ:BIDU) AI Expert Resigns Just When The Company Was Trying To Recover From Revenue Losses

Baidu Inc (ADR) (NASDAQ:BIDU) chief scientist, Andrew Ng, has announced that he is resigning from the Chinese Search Engine Company. Ng leaves Baidu but still pursuing AI Ng has been serving at Baidu for three years, leading the company in artificial intelligence as well as augment reality studies. He reported his resignation through a blog […]
Business

Moneygram International Inc (NASDAQ:MGI) Offers To Give Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Cofidential Information Over Likely Bid

Moneygram International Inc (NASDAQ:MGI) has announced that it is willing to give Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) its confidential information after Euronet offered $1 billion acquisition price. Negotiations between Euronet and MoneyGram MoneyGram is considering the Euronet offer of $15.20 per share which was launched last week. It is expected that it could lead to a […]
Technology

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Moves To Expand AMP Use And Features As Popularity Grows

The adoption Google’s Accelerated Mobile Pages is increasing across the globe two years after it was launched. Initially, it was aimed at publishers in the mainstream media such as The Huffington Post, but the service has now grown to incorporate non-media websites and even beyond Google’s domestic market of the United States. During the recently […]